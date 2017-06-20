Bullpen helps Twins hold on for 9-7 win over White Sox
Adam Engel #41 of the Chicago White Sox is out at first base as Joe Mauer #7 of the Minnesota Twins fields the ball during the first inning of the game on June 20, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chicago White Sox Todd Frazier reacts after striking out against the Minnesota Twins with runners on first and third during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC