Barreto comes up big again as A's rally past White Sox

Rookie Franklin Barreto went 2-for-5 and scored a game-tying run in his second big league start as the A's rallied for a 5-3 victory and a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Barreto, called up Friday from Triple-A Nashville, led off the eighth inning with a single to left off Chicago reliever Tommy Kahnle and tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on Khris Davis' base hit to left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.