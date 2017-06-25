Barreto comes up big again as A's ral...

Barreto comes up big again as A's rally past White Sox

Read more: Inside Bay Area

Rookie Franklin Barreto went 2-for-5 and scored a game-tying run in his second big league start as the A's rallied for a 5-3 victory and a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Barreto, called up Friday from Triple-A Nashville, led off the eighth inning with a single to left off Chicago reliever Tommy Kahnle and tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on Khris Davis' base hit to left.

Chicago, IL

