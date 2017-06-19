APNewsBreak: MLB international spending soars above $200M

In this May 27, 2017, file photo, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the Chicago White Sox before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tiger, in Chicago. A record $203 million was spent on international amateur free agents in the just-ended signing period, nearly $50 million more than the previous high, a figure that will plummet when hard caps of spending start July 2. FILE - In this May 27, 2017, file photo, Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the Chicago White Sox before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tiger, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.