Another day, another blowout win for hot-hitting Tigers

19 hrs ago

Manager Brad Ausmus wasn't around to see it , but the Detroit Tigers have been playing like a new team since getting back home to Comerica Park. A strong start Jordan Zimmermann and another strong offensive day gave the Tigers a 10-1 over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

