With Two Straight Series Wins in the ...

With Two Straight Series Wins in the Books, Including a Sweep, Sox Move On to Kansas City

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MLB.com

The White Sox' six-game winning streak ended with a 7-3 loss to the Tigers in Detroit, but the Sox still came away with their second consecutive series victorya S-a Sincluding a sweep over the Royalsa S-a Sand ended April right in the thick of the American League Central race. Todd Frazier belted his third homer of the season Jose Abreu tripled in a run and singled, Melky Cabrera collected two singles and an RBI and Leury Garcia added a pair of base hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLB.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr 23 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC