With Two Straight Series Wins in the Books, Including a Sweep, Sox Move On to Kansas City

The White Sox' six-game winning streak ended with a 7-3 loss to the Tigers in Detroit, but the Sox still came away with their second consecutive series victorya S-a Sincluding a sweep over the Royalsa S-a Sand ended April right in the thick of the American League Central race. Todd Frazier belted his third homer of the season Jose Abreu tripled in a run and singled, Melky Cabrera collected two singles and an RBI and Leury Garcia added a pair of base hits.

