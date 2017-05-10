White Sox wise to go slow with speedy Yoan Moncada
As Yoan Moncada continues to punish minor-league pitching like a polished major-leaguer, the questions for White Sox general manager Rick Hahn linger. When will Moncada arrive in Chicago? Why not bring up baseball's top prospect sooner rather than later? Have you seen the Sox batting order? Hahn repeated his patented response Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field and chances are he will have to deliver it again as the Sox season unfolds.
