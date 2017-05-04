White Sox to continue evaluation of Covey

Camden Yards was still buzzing in the aftermath of Trey Mancini's ' fifth-inning homer when Dylan Covey handed the ball off to White Sox manager Rick Renteria on Saturday night, his eyes glued to the ground as he embarked on a long walk to the visitor's dugout during Chicago's He came up empty-handed in his fifth attempt at a quality start, exited a fifth time before reaching 100 pitches and, probably the most frustrating for the 25-year-old rookie, is still winless in his Major League career. As Covey's struggles continue, so do the questions regarding how many opportunities Covey will have to prove himself at the Major League level.

