White Sox thrilled with Yoan Moncada but don't plan to move him yet
After a rough September call-up straight from the Double-A level last season in which Yoan Moncada struck out 12 times in 20 plate appearances and alongside a somewhat ugly , however meaningless spring 2017 training, the Chicago White Sox are finally seeing the player they thought they were getting when they traded their ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox over this past offseason. On top of his strong batting average , the second baseman hit five home runs in 23 games for Triple-A Charlotte this April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC