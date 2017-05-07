White Sox thrilled with Yoan Moncada ...

White Sox thrilled with Yoan Moncada but don't plan to move him yet

After a rough September call-up straight from the Double-A level last season in which Yoan Moncada struck out 12 times in 20 plate appearances and alongside a somewhat ugly , however meaningless spring 2017 training, the Chicago White Sox are finally seeing the player they thought they were getting when they traded their ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox over this past offseason. On top of his strong batting average , the second baseman hit five home runs in 23 games for Triple-A Charlotte this April.

Chicago, IL

