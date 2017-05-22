White Sox Take Winning Formula to Ari...

White Sox Take Winning Formula to Arizona

Read more: MLB.com

After scoring 16 runs on Saturday night, the White Sox scored early and often yesterday behind the stellar pitching of Derek Holland in an 8-1 victory over the Mariners at Safeco Field. The win gave the Sox their third straight triumph in Seattle after losing the opener of the four-game set.

