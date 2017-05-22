White Sox Take Winning Formula to Arizona
After scoring 16 runs on Saturday night, the White Sox scored early and often yesterday behind the stellar pitching of Derek Holland in an 8-1 victory over the Mariners at Safeco Field. The win gave the Sox their third straight triumph in Seattle after losing the opener of the four-game set.
