White Sox struggling vs. right-handed starters

But a deeper look inside that record shows the team has a 6-10 mark against right-handed starters and an impressive 8-2 ledger vs. left-handers. The team is set up better against lefties, with Avisail Garcia , Jose Abreu , Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson as a few of their main offensive weapons hitting from the right-hand side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.