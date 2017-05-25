White Sox sign Cuban OF prospect Robert

White Sox sign Cuban OF prospect Robert

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chicago White Sox

The White Sox on Saturday announced the signing of international free agent Luis Robert, who will be introduced today at a 11:30 a.m. CT press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field. You can While other top prospects have been acquired via trade, Robert marks the first significant financial investment during the process, as the two sides agreed on a $26 million deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr '17 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,330,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC