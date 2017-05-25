White Sox sign Cuban OF prospect Robert
The White Sox on Saturday announced the signing of international free agent Luis Robert, who will be introduced today at a 11:30 a.m. CT press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field. You can While other top prospects have been acquired via trade, Robert marks the first significant financial investment during the process, as the two sides agreed on a $26 million deal.
