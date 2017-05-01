White Sox prospects update: Michael Kopech won't be sidelined for long
Who are the White Sox's top 10 prospects that director of player development Chris Getz and his staff will be helping this season? Michael Kopech's strong start to the Double-A Birmingham season hit a bump when he suffered a mild ankle sprain and was scratched from Sunday's start, a White Sox official said. But the Sox expect the 21-year-old right-hander to recover in time to make his next start Thursday.
