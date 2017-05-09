White Sox Minor League Update: May 9, 2017

Considered by a potential second lefty candidate for the White Sox at some point this season, Cory Luebke abruptly retired on Tuesday, the Charlotte Knights announced. He had pitched 82a 3 ugly innings with Pittsburgh the year before, but considering he hadn't appeared at the MLB level for three full seasons due to two Tommy John surgeries, getting back to the majors was a triumph in and of itself.

