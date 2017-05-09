White Sox Minor League Update: May 9, 2017
Considered by a potential second lefty candidate for the White Sox at some point this season, Cory Luebke abruptly retired on Tuesday, the Charlotte Knights announced. He had pitched 82a 3 ugly innings with Pittsburgh the year before, but considering he hadn't appeared at the MLB level for three full seasons due to two Tommy John surgeries, getting back to the majors was a triumph in and of itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Side Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC