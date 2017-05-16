White Sox Minor League Update: May 16, 2017
Alec Hansen might be too much for Sally League hitters to handle, but when reading the profiles of him by Colleen Kane and FutureSox , it's easy to understand if the Sox take a slow-track approach. Among the things he's working on: 1) Throwing strikes with refined mechanics, 2) maintaining effectiveness deeper into games, 3) improving his changeup and 4) slowing down the running game.
