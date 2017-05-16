White Sox Minor League Update: May 16...

White Sox Minor League Update: May 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: South Side Sox

Alec Hansen might be too much for Sally League hitters to handle, but when reading the profiles of him by Colleen Kane and FutureSox , it's easy to understand if the Sox take a slow-track approach. Among the things he's working on: 1) Throwing strikes with refined mechanics, 2) maintaining effectiveness deeper into games, 3) improving his changeup and 4) slowing down the running game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Side Sox.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr 23 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC