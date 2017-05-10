White Sox give Anderson time off for funeral
Tim Anderson will miss the three-game weekend home series against the Padres to attend the funeral of his close friend, Branden Moss, who was murdered last weekend in Alabama. With Moss not a member of his immediate family, Anderson was not eligible to be placed on Major League Baseball's bereavement list by the White Sox.
