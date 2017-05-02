White Sox bring back all-Garcia outfield Tuesday vs. Royals

The three White Sox outfielders - Willy, Leury and Avisail Garcia - celebrate the White Sox 2-1 win over the Twins on April 14, 2017, in Minneapolis. The three White Sox outfielders - Willy, Leury and Avisail Garcia - celebrate the White Sox 2-1 win over the Twins on April 14, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.