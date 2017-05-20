White Sox agree to commit $25 million...

White Sox agree to commit $25 million to Cuban outfielder Luis Robert

20 hrs ago

White Sox agree to commit $25 million to Cuban outfielder Luis Robert The White Sox committed their international budget to 6-3 Cuban outfielder Luis Robert. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2rDRUzq The Chicago White Sox have reached a tentative agreement with Cuban teenager Luis Robert on a contract worth more than $25 milliion, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Chicago, IL

