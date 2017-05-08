Waiting for it to click, Giolito trusting process
In order to put his search for consistency and repeatable mechanics into context, Triple-A Charlotte right-hander Lucas Giolito related a story from his high school pitching days following a 5-3 loss at Victory Field on Monday night. "My sophomore year of high school, I didn't really know where the ball was going," said Giolito after allowing four earned runs over five innings while walking four and fanning three.
