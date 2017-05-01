VOTE: Avisail highlights Sox on ASG ballot
If 2017 All-Stars were selected at the end of April, there's little doubt White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia would earn such an honor. Chicago fans can lend their support to Garcia's candidacy through the release of the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, as announced on Monday.
