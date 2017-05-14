Twins 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Gallery: Chicago White Sox baserunner Matt Davidson is tagged out at third base by Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, left, as Davidson tried to advance on a single by Tim Anderson in the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday, May 11, 2017. ORG XMIT: 1202191 Gallery: Chicago White Sox batter Avisail Garcia hits a double in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.