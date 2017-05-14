Twins 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Gallery: Chicago White Sox baserunner Matt Davidson is tagged out at third base by Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, left, as Davidson tried to advance on a single by Tim Anderson in the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday, May 11, 2017. ORG XMIT: 1202191 Gallery: Chicago White Sox batter Avisail Garcia hits a double in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC