Trout homers in fourth straight game as Angels win
Mike Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game, helping the Los Angeles Angels top the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday night. The Angels scored each of their runs via the long ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC