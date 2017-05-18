Trout homers again as Angels beat Whi...

Trout homers again as Angels beat White Sox, sweep series

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Cameron Maybin, rear left, and Martin Maldonado during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr 23 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC