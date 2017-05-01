Sox Back in First Place as Jose was R...

Sox Back in First Place as Jose was Right on Q

1 hr ago

Jose Quintana was brilliant in winning his second game of the season and the 'Three Garcias'a S -a S Avi, Leury and Willy a S-a Seach drove in a run as the White Sox whitewashed the Royals, 6-0, to even the four-game road series at 1-1. Q was masterful, tossing eight scoreless innings and giving up just four hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven.

Chicago, IL

