Silverman: Now is not the time for Red Sox to make blockbuster trade

Hate to douse a good trade rumor - especially in the middle of May - but folks, Jose Quintana isn't walking into the Red Sox clubhouse this season or any season in the near future. While it's #realnews that the Red Sox have had scouts watching White Sox games lately, that's about as significant as noting that the Rangers and Mariners are coming to Fenway Park during the next homestand.

