Shields working toward Minor League start

It's been almost 11 years since White Sox right-hander James Shields took the mound in the Minor Leagues, but it will be an encouraging sign if he is able to do so this weekend as he rehabs from a right lat strain that has sidelined him since being placed on the 10-day DL on April 21. Shields threw a 45-pitch bullpen session and got up and down three times before Chicago's series opener against Boston on Monday, optimistic that he could start a rehab assignment on Saturday. "Felt really good, pitches were working pretty good," Shields said.

