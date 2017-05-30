Shields working toward Minor League start
It's been almost 11 years since White Sox right-hander James Shields took the mound in the Minor Leagues, but it will be an encouraging sign if he is able to do so this weekend as he rehabs from a right lat strain that has sidelined him since being placed on the 10-day DL on April 21. Shields threw a 45-pitch bullpen session and got up and down three times before Chicago's series opener against Boston on Monday, optimistic that he could start a rehab assignment on Saturday. "Felt really good, pitches were working pretty good," Shields said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC