Series preview: White Sox at Angels
Storylines: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will return to the team after missing three games while attending the funeral of a close friend who was shot and killed last week in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Angels have won 11 of their last 12 against the White Sox at home.
