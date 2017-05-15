Series Preview: White Sox @ Angels

Series Preview: White Sox @ Angels

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Halos Heaven

The Angels are finally playing teams outside of the AL West, and isn't it glorious? This time they get to face the rebuilding Chicago White Sox who traded away one of the best pitchers in baseball for a plethora of young talent - most of whom aren't quite major league ready. Last year, the Angels were 5-2 against the White Sox, with their losses coming at the hands of Chris Sale and Mat Latos .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halos Heaven.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr 23 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC