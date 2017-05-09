Santiago beats former team, Twins top...

Santiago beats former team, Twins top White Sox 7-2

5 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton had three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 Santiago beats former team, Twins top White Sox 7-2 Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton had three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2q20ri2 Dog owners sit with their canines in the left field bleachers for the White Sox's Dog Days promotional event, during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Chicago.

