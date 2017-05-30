Rogers: Sale trade could work for bot...

Rogers: Sale trade could work for both Sox

23 hrs ago

As weird as it must have been for Rick Hahn to watch Chris Sale pitch against the White Sox, this was late May, not late October. How awkward would it be for the man who traded Sale to watch him lead the Red Sox to the World Series? Or would it even be awkward at all? "There's positives from that on a couple of different levels,'' said Hahn, the White Sox senior vice president and GM, on Tuesday.

