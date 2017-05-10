Rodon throwing off mound but return to White Sox still uncertain
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn had an update on injured starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on Tuesday, and he also blew off some steam on the ongoing matter. "We have a tentative schedule in our mind about how things would progress here and I'll tell you right now remains in Arizona and needs to show progress and we're encouraged," Hahn said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC