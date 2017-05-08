Red Sox's Brian Johnson, White Sox's Yoan Moncada (traded...

Yoan Moncada, the former top Red Sox prospect who Boston traded to the White Sox along with three other prospects for Chris Sale on Dec. 6, has been named the International League's Batter of the Week. Brian Johnson hurled 8 innings and allowed just one run, two hits and two walks while striking out six for Triple-A Pawtucket against Syracuse last Tuesday.

