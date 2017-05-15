Pujols passes Yaz, follows up with wa...

Pujols passes Yaz, follows up with walk-off

10 hrs ago

Albert Pujols continued his ascent up Major League Baseball's all-time RBI list with three on Tuesday night, including a walk-off single in the 11th inning of a 7-6 win over the White Sox. In the third, Pujols slapped a first-pitch sinker off Derek Holland down the third-base line to push the Angels ahead, 2-0.

Chicago, IL

