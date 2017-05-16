Phillies former top prospect Cody Asc...

Phillies former top prospect Cody Asche outrighted by White Sox

Add Cody Asche to the list including Dominic Brown, Tyler Cloyd, and Tyson Gillies as Phillies prospects that never panned out at the next level. After making the Chicago White Sox 25-man roster on opening day, the third baseman turned outfielder Asche is finding himself riding the minor league struggle bus.

Chicago, IL

