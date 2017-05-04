Orioles sweep White Sox as Tillman pi...

Orioles sweep White Sox as Tillman pitches five shutout innings in debut

The Orioles and White Sox engaged today in one of those nice, low-stress wins that you just need every once in awhile. Chris Tillman finally returned to the team and the Orioles got a few timely hits and a few lucky hits to get the victory.

Chicago, IL

