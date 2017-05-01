Off the slide: Royals end nine-game skid with 6-1 victory over White Sox

After ending April on a nine-game skid, the Royals opened May with a 6-1 victory over the White Sox on Monday at Kauffman Stadium. Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer crushed a two-run homers, and in a sign that the breaks had finally fallen the Royals' way, Salvador Perez banged a two-run single off the third-base bag.

