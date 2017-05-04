Nate Karns dazzles for Royals in win against White Sox
Ned Yost was so consumed with trying to figure out who would replace Nate Karns out of the Royals' bullpen, he didn't even realize his starter had accomplished a rare feat until after the game. Thanks to a wild pitch in the sixth, Karns managed to strike out four White Sox in a single inning.
