Moving Frazier down in the batting order

Anyone else getting sick and tired of watching Abreu drill a ball with two outs and end up on first or second only to watch Frazier strike out the next at bat or simply hit a fly ball to the outfield? Personally, I don't get how Fraizer is still batting fourth with how well Avi and Davidson have been hitting, not to mention Fraizer isn't going to be the number 4 hitter for the next contending white sox team.... but Avi or Davidson might, I think it's time to try them out there. Why not set a lineup that looks a little more like this: SouthSideSox is a community driven site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Side Sox.