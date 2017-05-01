Moncada Earns Chicago White Sox Minor League Player of the Month Honors
Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada , who is ranked as the top prospect in Chicago's system by Baseball America and MLB.com, has been named as the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for the month of April. Winston-Salem Dash right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning was named as the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month.
