MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox reportedly scouting White Sox's Todd Frazier

16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Yes, the Red Sox have been scouting Frazier given their tenuous third base situation and the fact they want to give Rafael Devers more time to develop. Frazier has the perfect power swing for Fenway but has had an awful start .

