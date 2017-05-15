MLB capsules: Melky Cabrera keys eigh...

MLB capsules: Melky Cabrera keys eight-run rally as White Sox top Padres 9-3 - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST

17 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in Chicago's eight-run eighth inning that lifted the White Sox over the San Diego Padres 9-3. Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.

