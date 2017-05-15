MLB capsules: Melky Cabrera keys eight-run rally as White Sox top Padres 9-3 - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST
Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in Chicago's eight-run eighth inning that lifted the White Sox over the San Diego Padres 9-3. Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC