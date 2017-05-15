Mike Trout homers in fourth straight game to lead Angels past White Sox
The Angels' Mike Trout watches his solo home run clear the fence during the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa , left, leaps as White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez steals second base during a game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC