Melky HRs, but pint-sized hit is game-winner
Melky Cabrera connected for a three-run homer off of David Price in the third inning of the White Sox But it was Cabrera's 155-foot single in the seventh, a ball grabbed by second baseman Josh Rutledge on the edge of the infield grass, which ultimately produced victory for the South Siders. Actually, it was the aggressive call made by third-base coach Nick Capra to send home Kevan Smith from second providing the ultimate difference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr '17
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC