Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past White Sox 7-6 in 11

Cameron Maybin had five hits, including a tying double in the 11th inning, and Albert Pujols singled home the winning run moments later to give the Los Angeles Angels a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Chicago erased a three-run deficit in the ninth and went ahead 6-5 on Tim Anderson's solo homer in the top of the 11th off Yusmeiro Petit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.