Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past White Sox 7-6 in 11
Cameron Maybin had five hits, including a tying double in the 11th inning, and Albert Pujols singled home the winning run moments later to give the Los Angeles Angels a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Chicago erased a three-run deficit in the ninth and went ahead 6-5 on Tim Anderson's solo homer in the top of the 11th off Yusmeiro Petit .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC