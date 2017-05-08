Mark Grudzielanek, Willie Harris bring Chicago playoff experience to White Sox minor-league clubs
The White Sox hired Mark Grudzielanek to be their Triple-A Charlotte manager a little more than a month before they publicly announced their rebuilding intentions with the Chris Sale and Adam Eaton trades. When those deals went through in December, Grudzielanek's job suddenly became a lot more prominent as he soon would be charged with leading four of the top 65 prospects in baseball, including MLB.com's No.
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
