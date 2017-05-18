Mariners manager Scott Servais discus...

Mariners manager Scott Servais discusses his team's disappointing series against the White Sox

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

On Holland's performance: It was nice, again, we were able to take advantage of a few things early and Holland did a nice job of continuing to pitch and minimize anything that could go wrong. I thought we had some nice defensive plays, couple double plays again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners 6 hr Really Pharts 2
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Apr 23 AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC