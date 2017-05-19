Luis Robert watch kicks into high gear as Cuban outfielder eligible to sign Saturday
White Sox and Cardinals fans will be on high alert this weekend as Cuban outfielder Luis Robert becomes eligible to sign with a major-league organization. Robert, 19, was declared a free agent in April but has spent the waiting period fielding offers from the teams that saw him in showcases and private workouts in the Dominican Republic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC