Leury gets start off to rest bruised elbow

White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia 's left elbow was bandaged with ice on Friday, an unwelcome memento from the White Sox's to Mariners on Thursday, when he came out of the game after being hit in the elbow by a pitch. Garcia was kept out of Friday night's game in Seattle as a precaution -- Willy Garcia took his spot in center field -- but for now, he's day to day.

Chicago, IL

