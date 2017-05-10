Leury Bashes in Chicago, Fulmer and Moncada Sparkle for Charlotte
Batting in the leadoff spot and playing shortstop, Leury Garcia enjoyed the first multi-homer game of his career in the Sox' 6-3 loss to the Padres in the opener of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Leury hit his third homer of the year, a two-run shot, in the third inning and delivered his fourth, a solo blast, in the seventha Avi Garcia singled and doubled and now ranks seventh in the American League with his .347 batting average.
