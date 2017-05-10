Leury Bashes in Chicago, Fulmer and M...

Leury Bashes in Chicago, Fulmer and Moncada Sparkle for Charlotte

Batting in the leadoff spot and playing shortstop, Leury Garcia enjoyed the first multi-homer game of his career in the Sox' 6-3 loss to the Padres in the opener of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Leury hit his third homer of the year, a two-run shot, in the third inning and delivered his fourth, a solo blast, in the seventha Avi Garcia singled and doubled and now ranks seventh in the American League with his .347 batting average.

