Ladendorf close to realizing dream with Chicago White Sox

White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Tuesday and Thursday; WGN Wednesday Radio: WLS 890-AM Pitching matchups: The Sox's Mike Pelfrey vs. Hector Santiago Tuesday; Derek Holland vs. TBA Wednesday; Miguel Gonzalez vs. TBA Thursday. All games 7:10 p.m. At a glance: The White Sox return home after going 4-6 on a road trip to Detroit, Kansas City and Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.