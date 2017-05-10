Jones, Putnam throw, work toward comeback
White Sox relievers Nate Jones and Zach Putnam both played catch on Thursday, an encouraging first step in a return from the disabled list. Jones is out retroactive to May 1 with right elbow neuritis, while Putnam was sidelined retroactive to April 23 with right elbow inflammation.
